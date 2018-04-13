Oregon Bluegrass Radio passes one year mark

The Oregon Bluegrass Association is celebrating the one year anniversary this month of their experiment with online radio, Oregon Bluegrass Radio. Last spring, their board approved the station, which is offered free online to show Oregon residents, music lovers in the wider Pacific northwest, and the rest of the world that bluegrass music is thriving in the state.

Their goal with Oregon Bluegrass Radio is twofold: to offer wider exposure on radio for Oregon bluegrass artists, and to give airplay to national touring acts to encourage them to perform in local venues. The Association pays the license fees, and encourages its members to logon and listen from their computers or smart phones.

The station operates on the Live365 platform and its stream is available 24/7.

OBA wants everyone to know that Oregon plays bluegrass, with dozens of bands performing throughout the state each week.