New faces with Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

As we move into the official holiday season, we also enter the end of the bluegrass touring season. Though many acts will continue to perform through the month of December right up to New Years, many others begin to slow down heading in Christmas. And so this is often a time when we learn about band members taking their leave.

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver is making a switch between this month and next. A pair of veterans are stepping aside, with new members coming aboard. As always, Doyle’s band sound will change, but surely one of the great marvels of the bluegrass business is his ability to shed sidemen and come back with a new group showing every bit of spit and polish seen in his great bands past.

Eli Johnston on bass and Dustin Pyrtle on guitar, both prominent lead vocalists with Quicksilver, have left the group. They each have young children at home, and want to stay closer to family by hopping off the tour bus for a time.

Coming into the group are Jerry Cole on bass, and Jake Vanover on guitar. Until recently, Jerry had been playing bass with IIIrd Tyme Out, where he also handled tenor vocals, and Jake had been expecting to serve in Jeff Parker’s new outfit, but is coming with Doyle instead.

If history can be our guide, Lawson is fiendishly rehearsing his new lineup this week in preparation for their first show this weekend, when Doyle and the guys will hold their annual Christmas show at the Cameo Theater in Bristol, VA. The 7:00 p.m. concert on December 1 will be your initial look at the reformed group. Details can be found online.

You can expect the same traditional bluegrass and Gospel sound from Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, new faces on stage notwithstanding.