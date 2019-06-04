Nashville Jam Camp launches November 2019

The folks at Nashville Acoustic Camps, who already host ten bluegrass and old time music instructional camps throughout the year, have added a new one for for this fall.

The brainchild of noted instructors Megan Lynch and Adam Chowning, a husband-and-wife team that presents weekend workshops for all the bluegrass instruments at their home in Ridgetop, TN. Many of these have been running successfully for many years, offering quality instruction from top professionals, along with comfortable accommodations, and delicious, home-cooked meals.

Now they are happy to announce their inaugural Nashville Jam Camp, where they will accept 4 guitars, 4 mandolins, 4 guitars, and 4 either fiddle or reso-guitar. Bass players are also welcome to attend. The focus will be on learning to play in an ensemble with other pickers, so students will be grouped into bands based on ability and experience level. Instructors on the various instruments will be available to help attendees learn how best to approach the different songs and situations that pop up, and there will be larger group classes where everyone can learn new songs.

Camp staff will also offer everyone tips on playing bass, with a number of basses on hand. It’s always useful to know how to play a few songs on the old doghouse, and Megan says that she wants everyone who comes to camp to leave feeling comfortable on the bass.

There will also be classes on singing and vocal harmony.

Faculty for the Nashville Jam Camp will include Lynch and Deanie Richardson on fiddle, Ashby Frank and Don Julin for mandolin, Brandon Bostic for guitar, and Vickie Vaughn for bass.

The all-inclusive fee for this November 8-10 workshop is $800, food and accommodations included, or $650 for day campers who will arrange their own rooms and meals.

Registration opens on July 1, and only 16 students will be accepted.

Additional details can be found online.