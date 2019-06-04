50th Anniversary Labor Day Bluegrass Festival at Camp Springs

Last Fall we shared news that there is to be a bluegrass festival at the famous old Camp Springs site where music impresario Carlton Haney held Labor Day festivals from 1969 onwards.

Developments are now well advanced to the point of the line-up being announced for a two-day event on Saturday, August 31, and Sunday, September 1, 2019.

The headliners are Ralph Stanley, II & Clinch Mountain Boys; Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out; Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver; and Blue Highway.

During the winter months the Johnsons, Cody and Donna, who own the Blue Grass Park site alongside Boone Road south of Camp Springs, near Reidsville, NC., with help from Cody’s brother, among many others, have cleared all the undergrowth that overwhelmed the site including the stage area.

The old office building has been torn down along with some of the stage. A mobile stage will be used this year as consideration is given to re-building the original structure at a later date.

Cody and Donna are excited by what has been done so far and what is to come ….

“We would like to thank our close friends, and Cody’s brother Chris, for all the help working on the park. We would not be where we are today without his countless hours of help. We are super excited about the line-up we have this year, and finally bringing bluegrass back to Camp Springs and Caswell County, NC. We are aware of many great memories that people have experienced here in the past and pray that the future will bring many more.”

They went on to say …

“The concession stand and bathhouse are being renovated as we speak. There are still some additional areas that will be cleared off before the festival.

The grass is growing, and the big oak trees are providing lots of shade.”

The Johnsons are in need of some financial support as Donna Johnson relates ….

“We have sponsorship packages on the website to help with the funding. If anyone has questions you are welcome to contact us at this e-mail address (campspringsbluegrass@gmail.com).”

Five bands are scheduled for both days, with the line-up as follows …

Saturday, August 31, 2019

1:00-2:30 – Sweethearts of the Banjo

3:00-4:30 – Sons of the South

5:00-6:30 – Buttermilk Creek

7:00-8:30 – Blue Highway

9:00-10:30 – Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out

Sunday, September 1, 2019

1:00-2:30 – Loose Gravel

3:00-4:30 – Hogslop String Band

5:00-6:30 – The Salt & Light Band

7:00-8:30 – Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver

9:00-10:30 – Ralph Stanley, II & Clinch Mountain Boys

The 50th Anniversary Labor Day Bluegrass Festival takes place at 540 Boone Road, Elon, North Carolina 27244.

Tickets are on sale now ….

Saturday – August 31, 2019 – $30.00

Sunday – September 1, 2019 – $30.00

Weekend Pass – $60.00

Camping $10.00 (Must purchase weekend pass to camp)

Weekend pass holders that are camping may come in on Friday starting at 12:00 noon and stay through Monday noon.