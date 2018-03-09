Nashville Dobro Camp launches in July

The inaugural Nashville Dobro Camp will be held this June, just outside of Music City in Tennessee.

Held in a private home outfitted for the occasion, with bunk beds and all meals provided, the camp will be hosted by Adam Chowning and Megan Lynch Chowning, who hold a number of similar camps for fiddle,, guitar and banjo here each year. Instructors for this first reso-guitar camp will include Ivan Rosenberg, Abbie Gardner, and Brandon Bostic.

Only 15 students, 18 and older, will be accepted to ensure the level of personal attention that Adam and Megan like to provide. All levels of players are welcome to attend, from beginner to advanced.

This initial Nashville Dobro Camp will be held June 22-24.

Tuition for three days, including meals and lodging, is $800. For campers who elect to stay off site and drive in each day is $650.

Full details are available online.