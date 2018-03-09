Jeff Hooker passes

Jeff Hooker, North Carolina musician, passed away on March 6 following a bout with cancer. He was 62 years of age.

Known as a mandolinist, Jeff was also a fine bluegrass singer and songwriter. His most well-know song was surely I’ll Be With You, recorded by Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver on their debut record in 1979.

Jeff’s connection to Quicksilver came through his friendship with original members Jimmy Haley and Lou Reid, with whom he performed as The Bluegrass Buddies in the early 1970s. Hooker was on mandolin, Reid on bass, and Haley on guitar, with Myron Nunn on banjo.

Through most of his life, Jeff worked as a farmer and a carpenter. He leaves behind a loving family and a great many friends who remember him as a lover of sports as well as bluegrass and Gospel music.

Funeral services will be held today at the Capella Church of Christ in King, NC. Visitation is from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with a funeral service to follow. The family requests donations to Mountain Valley Hospice in Jeff Hooker’s name in lieu of flowers.

R.I.P., Jeff Hooker.