My West Virginia from Blue Steel

From Harrison County in West Virginia, comes Blue Steel, a talented young bluegrass band with family connections. It includes a pair of brothers, a married couple, and two good friends, who together play a style of grass that is contemporary while remaining within the tradition. They have made a name for themselves both with clever original material, and grassy covers of rock and pop hits.

The group was formed by Dave Matheny, who plays banjo, and also includes his younger brother, Logan, on bass. They are joined by Leanne Dotson on vocals (also a founding member), Nate Linger on mandolin, Molly Riffle on fiddle, and Justin Riffle on guitar.

The third Blue Steel album is due early next year, and a debut single release is available now. It’s one Justin wrote about the state they all call home, My West Virginia, with the familiar story of longing for what we remember as home.

Here’s a taste.

My West Virginia is available as a single now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Look for the next complete Blue Steel project on February 7, 2020.