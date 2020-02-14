My Remedy from Missy Armstrong

Skip to content
Over the past few years, Missy Armstrong, the Michigan bluegrass songbird, has become a favorite female vocalist for a good many people, including your humble correspondent. From her first recording with Detour, through her current solo efforts for
Melton & Miller Music, Missy has shown a range and an emotional appeal that has attracted many loyal fans, even though she is not currently touring.
Her two previous collaborations with Melton & Miller have shot to #1 on our
Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart, showing that bluegrass radio also has a fondness for Armstrong’s music.
A new single is out today, written by Beth Husband and Milan Miller, which is something of a departure from her recent releases.
My Remedy is a slower ballad, yet it tells a story of home and kinship that is likely to strike at the heartstrings of the listener, just as it did Missy when Milan pitched it to her.
“I’m so excited for this song to be heard. The writing is outstanding and paints a vivid picture of warm memories that connect to a place of belonging. I’m so thankful for each person who played so tastefully and made this song sound better than I ever could have imagined! It just melts my heart every time I hear it.”
Supporting her on this track are Aubrey Haynie on fiddle, Buddy Melton on bass, Milan Miller on guitar, Justin Moses on reso-guitar, and Seth Taylor on mandolin.Miller and Melton provide the harmony vocals.
My Remedy is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.
