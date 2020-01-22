My Kind of Woman, My Kind of Man from The Burnett Sisters with Colin Ray

The Burnett Sisters have called on their long-time friend and former banjo picker, Colin Ray, to assist on the first single from their upcoming debut album, Long Way From Home.

Singing siblings from North Carolina, the Burnett girls have been playing bluegrass since they discovered it through the Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) program as youngsters. Kathleen, who plays guitar, started first on the fiddle at 4, and brought her sisters along in turn until she became an instructor in the program herself. Anissa also started with the fiddle, and has stuck with it ever since, winning multiple competitions in her home state and beyond. She is currently completing her degree in the bluegrass program at ETSU along with Kathleen. Sister Sophia moved from fiddle to bass at age 10, while youngest sibling Anneli, who now plays mandolin, started with her sisters as a tyke singing high harmony.

Colin used to play banjo with the girls before taking a starring role as Jeff Parker’s partner in Jeff Parker & Colin Ray. He is also a recent graduate of ETSU bluegrass, where he actually majored in Spanish.

Now he joins Kathleen on this beautiful duet that shows just how much bluegrass and traditional country music have in common with their take on Vince Gill’s My Kind of Woman, My Kind of Man, originally sung by Vince with Patty Loveless. Theirs is a lovely arrangement, demonstrating what a bright future both of these talented young vocalists have in our music.

Look for Long Way From Home soon on Bee Hive Records.