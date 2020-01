Another bluegrass baby!

Zion Napier, mandolinist with the Caleb Daughtery Band, and his wife, Kim, are celebrating the birth of their second child. Adam Willard Napier was born on January 16 at 10:48 p.m. at Columbus (Indiana) Regional hospital. He checked in at 6 lb 9.6oz, stretching out to 20”.

Zion says that mom and son are doing great, and that big sister, Abigail, is delighted with her baby brother.

Many congratulations to the Napiers, and a big Bluegrass Today howdy to little Adam!