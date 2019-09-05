Movin’ On video from Merle Monroe

True to their name, Merle Monroe pays tribute one of the greatest songwriters ever in their latest music video. The band was formed to record music that honored their two favorite artists, Bill Monroe and Merle Haggard, and this latest provides a smooth, polished, and totally grassy take on the Hag’s 1975 hit, Movin’ On.

It’s a paean to the American trucker, who moves most of the product, food, and sundries across this great and wide country. The video is intercut between shots of the band performing the song live, with scenes of the big rigs going down the highway.

Tim Raybon sings the lead, with the rest of the guys in support. Daniel Grindstaff is on banjo, with Derek Deakins on fiddle, and John Doss on guitar.

Movin’ On is included on Merle Monroe’s debut album on Pinecastle Records, Back To The Country. It is available wherever you stream or download music online, and on CD directly from the band.