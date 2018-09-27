More Tuesday photos from WOB 2018

The Candidpix.info camera wandered around the various venues after a morning of business conference meetings. First stop was the keynote address, where both Board Chairman Joe Mullins and Executive Director Paul Schiminger both spoke briefly, and introduced some of the event sponsors. Jamie Dailey provided a well thought out address regarding the bluegrass brand and its importance. The rest of the evening was spent listening to music from a number of bands.

Rhonda Vincent and the Rage hosted the kickoff party at the Lincoln Theater. We listened to music from the oldest of the old time to some of the edgiest of today. It was all good!