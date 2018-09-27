Frank Solivan announces next project for 2019

Compass Records has announced a February 8, 2019 release date for their next album from Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen. In keeping with their long-running galley theme, it will be titled, If You Can’t Stand The Heat. You know what you can do if not.

Solivan has maintained a record for producing challenging modern bluegrass since he retired from the US Navy Band, Country Current, in 2009. With Dirty Kitchen he has toured the world, building new bluegrass lovers along the way.

This new project is being co-produced by Alison Brown, Compass co-founder and Grammy winner, and will feature guest vocal appearances from Danny Paisley and Dudley Connell. Michael Cleveland also appears on fiddle, along with Frank’s Dirty Kitchen cohorts, Mike Munford on banjo, Chris Luquette on guitar, and Jeremy Middleton on bass.

Not wanting to spoil the surprise, Solivan shared a few cryptic words about what they have coming.

“Without giving too much away about this record, I‘ll say that everyone in the band lets their love of all musical styles inform their playing and singing. We continue to embrace the musical world living and breathing under the large bluegrass umbrella that spans so many evolving genres, sub-genres and styles.”

Pre-orders should be available for If You Can’t Stand The Heat next week.

For those here in Raleigh for the World of Bluegrass whoopdeedo, you can see Frank and the band today at 3:00 p.m. in the Bluegrass Country room (RCC 204), and on Friday during the Streetfest at 9:30 p.m. on the City Plaza Stage.