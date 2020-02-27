More from Bluegrass First Class 2020

Bluegrass First Class was a weekend filled with great music, unique presentations, and numerous celebrations. Not only was promoter Milton Harkey honored for his 40 years in the music industry, and First Class Bluegrass’ silver anniversary, but there was plethora of other special moments as well.

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper kicked off their Friday afternoon set with a five minute barn burner rendition of Sally Goodin. Cleveland oozed energy, enthusiasm, and gratitude for his recent Grammy Best Bluegrass Album win for his Tall Fiddler project.

“What a way to start the year!” He announced to the packed Expo Center at the Crowne Point Plaza in Asheville. “I’m so honored to have received a Grammy. I still can’t believe it!”

The fiddle wizard went on to praise his producer, Jeff White, and the powerhouse ensemble of super pickers that appeared on his award winning album.

In addition to Harkey’s presentation from North Carolina’s Lieutenant Governor for his contributions to the bluegrass community, there were several other memorable moments. Caroline Williamson, youngest of the Williamson Branch clan, was presented an Eastman mandolin on stage by Rhonda Vincent. The US-affiliated Ponoma, CA instrument company donated an F-style model to the young performer.

Vincent is all about promoting today’s youth in music. During her Friday evening set, she invited 13 year old, Jake Goforth, to the stage. The NC guitarist sang and picked his rendition of Sunny Side of the Mountain. A Facebook video on his performance has been viewed almost 50,000 times!