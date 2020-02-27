Bluegrass Now! premiering this week on PBS

Bluegrass Now!, the live concert spectacular recorded at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum back in December, is set to debut this weekend on PBS television affiliates all across the country.

It will feature performances from hosts Rhonda Vincent and Jim Lauderdale, along with Alison Brown, Becky Buller, Dan Tyminski, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen, Larry Sparks, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Missy Raines, and Molly Tuttle. These stellar artists perform with their own groups, and in other combinations during this 90 minute presentation.

The official premiere is scheduled for Saturday, February 29, at 7:00 p.m., though the various PBS stations may choose to air it at different times. Bluegrass Now! will be available to affiliates throughout the month of March, so keep an eye out for rebroadcasts during the month.

Producer Todd Jarrell from Bluegrass Underground shared this list of music included in the program.

Muleskinner Blues – Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

Like I Could – Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

Take Me Back to West Virginia – Larry Sparks with The Rage

High on Kentucky – Dan Tyminski

I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow – Dan Tyminski

Iodine – Jim Lauderdale with Becky Buller

I Feel Like Singing Today – Jim Lauderdale with Alison Brown, Becky Buller

Girls’ Breakdown – Alison Brown, Becky Buller, Missy Raines, Molly Tuttle, and Rhonda Vincent

Allegheny Town – Missy Raines with Alison Brown, Becky Buller, Missy Raines, Molly Tuttle, and Rhonda Vincent

Shiver – Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

Mountain Heartache – Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Son of a Ramblin’ Man – Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Henryville – Becky Buller with Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

The High Road – Molly Tuttle

Take the Journey – Molly Tuttle

Swing Low Sweet Chariot – All Star Finale

Jarrell also shared this brief trailer.

Chris Joslin, Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum Executive Director, says it was a treat hosting the concert in Owensboro.

“This feels like a homecoming as many of today’s most prominent bluegrass artists make a pilgrimage back to the source of the music to document their own musical journeys. If bluegrass music is Kentucky’s gift to the world, BLUEGRASS NOW! feels like Christmas morning.”

Check your local PBS station schedule to see when they will be airing Bluegrass Now!, starting this Saturday.

The Hall of Fame is hosting a free screening on Friday (2/28/20). Details can be found on their web site.