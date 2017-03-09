Monroe Mandolin Camp launches Wo-MON scholarship

The Monroe Mandolin Camp has announced today the creation of the “Wo-MON Scholarship,” a full scholarship to the camp open to females of any age. The scholarship was created both to honor women in bluegrass music and to encourage girls and women in their pursuit of traditional bluegrass music. The announcement coincided with yesterday’s celebration of International Women’s Day, a commemoration of the movement for women’s rights observed by the United Nations each year on March 8.

Applicants are invited to submit a video of themselves playing a Bill Monroe tune on the mandolin, fiddle, or banjo. Performances can be solo or with accompaniment, but must be no longer than four minutes. Submissions will be accepted through April 8, with the winner announced by May 1. However, only the first 25 submissions will be considered, so the sooner you enter, the better!

The judging panel includes a selection of women from across the bluegrass music industry, including Julia La Bella, who performed with Bill Monroe in his later career, broadcaster Cindy Baucom, Tammy Rogers King of the Steeldrivers, Lauren Price of the Price Sisters, president of the Great Lakes Acoustic Music Association Kathy Nichols, and singer-songwriter Kathy Kallick.

This year’s Monroe Mandolin Camp will be held September 13-17 at the Scarritt-Bennett Center in Nashville. Staff members include Mike Compton, Sharon Gilchrist, Adam Tanner, Buddy Spicher, and Glen Duncan, among several other well-respected musicians. Several luthiers will also be on staff to provide for instrument set-up and maintenance needs.

For more information about the “Wo-MON Scholarship” and for a full list of submission instructions, visit the official scholarship announcement on Mandolin Café. More information about the camp can be found at www.monroemandolincamp.com.