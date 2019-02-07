Molly Rose Band says farewell

The Molly Rose Band, based in south central Virginia near Danville, has announced that they will cease operations after a final concert on March 1.

Formed by banjo player Lynwood Lunsford after he had left Big Country Bluegrass just over three years ago, the group had recorded a single album for Patuxent Records called With All Due Respect.

They will perform their last show next month at the County Line Christian Church in Axton, VA.

Lunsford did not offer a reason why the group was disbanding in his message to fans on Facebook, posted over this past weekend.

“I would like to personally thank all the musicians who have shared the stage with me in the last 3 years. I would also like to personally thank Tom Mindte and Patuxent Music for taking a chance on a fledgling band and allowing us to record some of our favorite songs with them. I would like to thank all the promoters who took a chance and gave us a place to perform…….some of them, multiple times. Last but not least, I would like to personally thank all of you, our fans and friends, who have supported us all the way! It is people like you that make this business so rewarding!

As I mentioned, March 1st will be our last show. It will be at the County Line Christian Church in Axton, VA. For that show, three of my dearest friends have agreed to share the stage with me that night. We will have Doug Francis, Jeff Morris, and Roger Martin! The show begins at 7:00 p.m., so I hope everyone will make plans now to join us for that very special night! There will be no admission charged but a love offering will be humbly requested.

Again, I thank each and every one of you for the great memories!! I do hope that we cross paths on the Bluegrass trail again some day!! I offer the best of wishes to you all and pray that God will bless you richly! God bless!”

Longtime fans of Virginia bluegrass will recall Lynwood from the several years he spent playing banjo with Lost and Found following the departure of founding member Gene Parker. He has contributed greatly to the music in this part of the country throughout his life.

Here’s video of an early edition of The Molly Rose Band performing the song that gave them their name. Members at the time included Lunsford along with Mark Hudson, David Lewis, and Gary Baird.

Farewell, Molly Rose Band.