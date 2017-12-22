Mistletoe Minnie video from Bill & The Belles

From east Tennessee comes a new secular Christmas song from Bill and The Belles, an annual tradition for the band, in their quirky, post-vaudeville/pre-bluegrass string band sound.

This one was written by Kris Truelsen, a.k,a. Bill, with the assistance of his Belles (Kalia Yeagle on fiddle and Grace Van’t Hoft on banjo) and Karl Zerfas on bass. It tells the story of Mistletoe Minnie, a somewhat slinky lady of the evening who has endeared herself to the singer.

They filmed it in a number of iconic spots in Johnson City, TN. Locals should recognize the settings.

Bill and The Belles serve as the house band for the resurrected Farm and Fun Time program on Radio Bristol. It is produced before a live audience on the second Thursday of each month at The Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, VA. The next show is on January 11 with guests Flatt Lonesome and Uncle Shuffelo, and Saint Hollow Hootenanny. Tickets are available online.