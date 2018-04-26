Milwaukee Blues video from David Davis

Here’s one for those lovers of the old time bluegrass sound. Rounder Records has released a music video from David Davis & The Warrior River Boys to coincide with their single, Milwaukee Blues, which drops tomorrow.

It will appear on the band’s upcoming album, Didn’t He Ramble: Songs Of Charlie Poole, due later this summer.

Davis is an Alabama boy who has led this band since 1984. His love for traditional music is a family affair, with uncle Cleo Davis having been an original member of Bill Monroe and the Blue Grass Boys.

He tells us that this song was his entrance into the raucous music of the North Carolina Rambler.

“Milwaukee Blues was my personal introduction to the music and style of Charlie Poole and the first song from his repertoire that we recorded. It’s a great example of the rambunctiousness that his style imparted. When we re-arranged the song, our intent was to leave the original boisterous Poole as a foundation and built from that, which I think we accomplished.”

Assisting on this track are the touring members of the Warrior River Boys: Robert Montgomery on banjo, Marty Hays on bass, Stan Wilemon on guitar, and Philip James on fiddle.

Milwaukee Blues will be available for download purchase on Friday, April 27. Didn’t He Ramble is set for a June 1 release from Rounder.