Mile Twelve Down Under

We spent two days with BB’s entire family in Turakina Beach on the southwest side of the island and got a taste of the New Zealand country life: Fresh fish and chips from BB’s father Terry, nights spent in the family’s house trucks and days spent racing 4 wheel motor bikes down the beach with the dogs.

This week we began the Australian portion of the tour. Australia’s landscape is equally impressive but on a much larger scale; the state of Victoria is home to huge vistas of wheat fields and cattle farms as far as the eye can see. We flew into Melbourne and played a show at a downtown indie music hall called The Spotted Mallard, where we got to meet some of the local bluegrass scene. Since then we’ve played The Java Cafe in Yackandandah and the Patchewollock Music Festival, and today we flew to Tasmania for a weekend run of shows. We had a special moment on our drive to the airport, we were all treated to our first wild kangaroo sighting! BB was on the phone leaving a voicemail to a venue as we spotted it and the voicemail finished with a loud chorus of excited Americans screaming “KANGAROO!”

We're looking forward to two more weeks of touring in Australia and lots more adventures, and we'll try to keep everyone updated as we go.

