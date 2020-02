Mike Lilly: funeral arrangements

As reported by Bluegrass Today on Thursday, banjo innovator Mike Lilly passed away on February 12, 2020, while in care at Hospice of Dayton, Dayton, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements are available now and details are as follows …

Visitation: The family will receive guests from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton, Ohio.

Funeral services will begin 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, also at the Centerville Chapel, and be followed by a procession to Cedar Hill Cemetery for burial.

Memorial contributions may be made to the International Bluegrass Association.

Written condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting Lilly’s online memorial.