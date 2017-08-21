Michael Stockton vlogs Flatt Lonesome on the Opry

Russ Carson isn’t the only young grasser cataloging life on the road with his video camera.

Last Friday Michael Stockton, reso-guitarist with Flatt Lonesome, created a video log, or vlog, of the band’s 20th performance on the Grand Ole Opry. He starts earlier in the day, getting ready and changing strings, and films his whole day including lunch with his grandparents and annoying his fellow band members backstage. Things end up as the band leaves the stage and does the meet-and-greet backstage.

Other exciting moments include fat actors and a pregnant mandolin player ready to pop.

You can follow Michael on YouTube to see any other videos he may post of life on the road with a bluegrass band.