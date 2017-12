The Kruger Brothers have released this lovely Christmas card in video form for all their friends and fans.

It’s a new song called December, about their life growing up in Switzerland, accompanied by photos of Jens and Uwe when they were little boys. Memories of your own childhood at Christmas time are sure to be evoked while watching and listening to theirs.

Thanks to the Kruger for sharing these remembrances with us all, and Merry Christmas everyone!