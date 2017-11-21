Merry Christmas from Flashback

Flashback has joined the ranks of bluegrass artists releasing new Christmas music this year.

While hard at work this month tracking for a new Pinecastle project in 2018, they cut two others with a Yuletide flavor. One is a stately, acoustic version of Silent Night sung as a trio by Don Rigsby, Stuart Wyrick, and Richard Bennett. The Greatest Gift is a new song written by Rigsby, which reminds us that of all the gifts ever given and received at Christmas, none is as precious as the one we secured in the Christ child.

In this brief video, the guys share a few words about these two tracks, which are available for download purchase now online.

Radio programmers can get the tracks for their holiday shows at AirPlay Direct.