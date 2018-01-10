Meideal introduces capo/tuner combination

The tuner/capo combination seems to have hit its groove in the fretted instrument accessory market. A number of companies now offer them for sale, with a new, lower-priced version from Shenzhen Meideal Musical Instruments Co. in China may tempt a number of grassers to give one a try.

Called the TCAPO 20, it is made from an aircraft grade aluminum alloy, featuring a clamp style capo with an electronic tuner on top. The tuner can be set to either guitar, bass, or chromatic mode with an adjustable A4 pitch from 430 to 450Hz.

They are available in a golden finish, along with bronze and black. The tuner portion is contained in a dark gray, plastic housing in all three styles, and can be set to display in either a green or orange tint.

Though this model carries a retail price of $49.95, we have seen this capo/tuner offered for a little as $20 from different online retailers.