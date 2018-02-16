Me And The Stars video from The Wooks

Kentucky’s The Wooks have released a new music video, for their new single, highlighting their new look and sound, as exemplified by their newest member. It’s all new today from The Wooks!

Actually Aaron Bibelhauser has been with the band since last fall on banjo, but their first studio work together is out today, a song he wrote with Pat Younger, Me And The Stars. It was cut by The Wooks at Rickey Wasson’s Main Street Studio in Clay City, KY, making this a nearly all-Kentucky recording. They did bring in Michael Cleveland from Indiana to play mandolin, as he does as well in the video below.

The Wooks have been around since 2014 when guitarist and songwriter CJ Cain left his spot with NewTown to explore his songs with Arthur Hancock, also on guitar, Jesse Wells on fiddle, Galen Green on mandolin, and Roddy Puckett on bass. They won the RockyGrass band competition in 2016 and received a Momentum Award nomination from the IBMA in 2017. Wells and Green have since moved on, with Aaron now in on banjo.

They are continuing work in the studio with an eye towards a full length album release later this year. Right now they are gearing up for a run through Colorado and Wyoming before heading back home in March.

Me And The Stars is available for download purchase today from iTunes, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.