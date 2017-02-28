Matt Leadbetter to Dale Ann Bradley

Dale Ann Bradley has announced a change in her touring band. Reso-guitarist Greg Blaylock has had to take his leave owing to a promotion at his day job, and Matt Leadbetter has come in to fill that spot.

Matt has worked with a number of top bluegrass acts, traveling with Lonesome River Band, Blue Moon Rising, and Valerie Smith & Liberty Pike. He comes by his dobro skills naturally, with his dad, Phil Leadbetter, being one of the top slidesters in our business. This job with Dale Ann is also something of a family tradition, with Papa Phil having worked with her previously as well.

Bradley is happy to have him come aboard.

“I love Greg Blaylock and so enjoyed our time together. I am also so thrilled to have Matt Leadbetter in our band. What a wonderful guy and awesome player. He has the talent, personality and certainly the heritage to do great things in any configuration he’s a part of.”

For his part, Leadbetter is delighted for this new opportunity.

“I am really looking forward to this journey with the Dale Ann Bradley Band. I have always been a big fan of her music over the years. Dale Ann has one of the most gifted voices as well as one of the best bands on the circuit so I am very honored to be a part of it.”

You can check Dale Ann’s performance schedule online for a chance to catch them live in your part of the world.