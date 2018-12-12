Mary Did You Know video from Sally Berry

Sally Berry is as bluegrass as they come. She works full time in a touring bluegrass show, is married to an award-winning fiddler, and her mom is the Queen of Bluegrass, one Rhonda Vincent. Sally also has a degree in bluegrass from East Tennessee State University, and has been singing with her mom and her sister since she was old enough to form words.

So when you learn that Berry is about to release her first solo record, God Is In Control, an all-Gospel effort due in January 2019, there is every reason to have high expectations.

A first taste is available now with a single release for Mary Did You Know, a relatively new Christmas song written by Mark Lowry and Buddy Green. It has become extremely popular of late among members of the evangelical Christian community, and reappears each year during the holiday season.

Sally’s version was recorded with members of Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, including her husband, Hunter Berry, on fiddle, mom on mandolin, Josh Williams on guitar, Mickey Harris on bass, and brother-in-law, Brent Burke on reso-guitar.

Fans of Rhonda Vincent will likely note the similarities in the voices of mother and daughter, though Sally has clearly developed a sound all her own.

Pre-orders for God Is In Control are available now online, with delivery expected on January 18.