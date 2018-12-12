Bluegrass gift giving guide for Christmas

Do you give holiday gifts to the bluegrass people in your life, like your band members, your agent, your manager, your sound engineer? It’s not usually expected, which is good in a way: you’re off the hook if you don’t give gifts, and if you do, it’s thought of as something special.

Perhaps you may be wanting to be generous but feel stuck because of that one hard-to-buy-for mandolin player, which in turn leads you to decide to skip everybody (including your own children), so no one feels excluded. Tragically that one musician in your life has just wrecked Christmas.

After extensive consultation with a gift consultant, (a 6 year-old nephew) I’d like to offer a list of suggestions for various people in your bluegrass music life, at three different cost levels: low, medium, and high (I named those categories all by myself, without the use of the consultant):

Banjo player in your band:

Low: Set of strings

Medium: Two sets of strings

High: 1925 original Gibson RB-4 (If this is out of your price range: a four-bedroom house in Arizona. If it’s really out of your price range: 3 sets of strings and a toaster)

Guitar player/lead singer in your band:

Low: guitar pick taped inside Christmas card

Medium: Personalized guitar pick taped inside non-regifted Christmas card

High: Case of hair pomade

Fiddle player in your band:

Low: Rosin for bow

Medium: Horse hair for bow

High: A horse with a healthy-looking tail

Bass player in your band:

Low: Golf ball or baby shoe for bottom of endpin

Medium: T-shirt that says, “Hey, I’m in the band too!”

High: Set of strings

Booking Agent:

Low: 10% of a box of chocolates

Medium: 15% of a box of Swiss chocolates

High: Wireless phone earpiece with “hint hint” written in card

Manager:

Low: T-shirt that says, “Talk to me first”

Medium: A cake with “What is it you do again?” written in icing

High: Get manager to go out and buy own expensive gift

Promoter/Event Producer:

Low (for one who hasn’t booked your band since Bill Clinton’s first term): Regifted fruitcake

Medium (for one who has never booked you but for whom you’ve decided to dispense with all pride and suck up to anyway): A coffee table photography book of starving musicians in Hendersonville, TN

High (for one who books you regularly and returns emails): A bronze plaque and two tickets for a week at a Caribbean resort

Your sound guy/gal:

Low: Ear plugs

Medium: A box of ear plugs and a 9 volt battery

High: Four counseling sessions with a therapist specializing in trauma and stress response

Record label head: