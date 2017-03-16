Martha Moore to SOURCE Hall of Fame

Martha Moore, a Nashville-based publicist who has served both the bluegrass and country music markets, will be honored later this year when she is inducted into the SOURCE Hall of Fame.

SOURCE was formed in 1991 as a resource for women working in the music industry in Nashville, and is the oldest organization of its kind in town. 2017 will mark their 15th annual presentation of Hall of Fame awards.

Moore has been working as a publicist since the 1970s, when she worked with Bill Monroe at MCA Records. More recently she has provided multi-year publicity services for The Grascals and The Roys, plus The Stetson Family from Australia, and popular bands NewTown and Darin & Brooke Aldridge. She currently operates her own agency, So Much Moore Media.

The official induction will occur on August 22 at the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville’s Historic Municipal Auditorium. Ticket information will be announced soon.

Other 2017 Hall of Fame inductees include:

Amy Kurland – Bluebird Café

Bonnie Sugarman – Agency of Performing Arts

Joyce Rice – BMI

Judith Newby – Top Billing

Susan Turner – Capitol, RCA Records

Lula Naff (posthumous) – Ryman Auditorium

Further details about SOURCE can be found online.