Marbletown video from Barcelona Bluegrass Band

The Barcelona Bluegrass Band has produced a music video for one of the tracks on their latest album, Set List.

It’s their grassified version of Mark Knopfler’s Marbletown, also covered famously by Blue Highway. The BBB arrangement takes away the reso-guitar, adds the harmonica, and sticks a bit more closely to Knopfler’s take on the song.

As the name suggests, BBB is based in Barcelona, Spain, and they perform a modern variant of Appalachian mountain music for appreciative Catalan audiences. The group was formed by banjoist Lluís Gómez and guitarist Joan Pau Cumellas, whose original material is a staple of their concerts and recordings. They are supported by Maribel Rivero on bass and Miguel Talavera on harmonica, and together they have headlined festivals and shows all over Europe

For the Set List project, they have stepped away from their practice of recording primarily instrumental music they have composed, and cut a set of vocal covers of familiar songs from a variety of sources. Some are taken from popular music, others from the world of bluegrass, and they have still thrown four instrumentals in the mix.

Find more details on the Barcelona Bluegrass Band web site.