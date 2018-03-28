Bluegrass Legends album release show at Uncle Dave Macon Days

Uncle Dave Macon Days, a weekend roots music festival held each summer in Murfreesboro, TN to honor the iconic 20th century entertainer, announced today that their 2018 event will include a live performance and CD-release party for Rhonda Vincent and her upcoming Bluegrass Legends album.

Rhonda is this year’s featured act on the festival, appearing both days in Murfreesboro (July 13-14), and was on hand for today’s announcement in Nashville. Her Bluegrass Legends album is just as described, recorded live at the Ryman Auditorium with Jesse McReynolds, Mac Wiseman, and Sonny and Bobby Osborne on stage with Vincent and her band.

All the legends will be with her at Uncle Dave Macon Days as well, making for a must-see bluegrass experience. The historic event will occur on the Saturday evening of the festival, July 14, when all of these iconic artists return to the Macon Manor stage. The festival had previously honored Wiseman, McReynolds, and the Osbornes as Heritage Award winners, an honor bestowed annually by the organizers. Rhonda received this award as well in 2006.

The festival started in 1978 as an old time music and dance competition to draw folks downtown to the Courthouse area in Murfreesboro. Over the intervening years, it has grown into a major event, adding stage shows and a wide variety of vendors, but keeping to their old timey roots. The contests continue to this day, with a dozen categories for banjo, fiddle, singing, and harmonica, plus bluegrass and old time band. There is even a specific Uncle Dave contest where competitors dress in his likeness and try to recreate his unique stag persona.

The organizers make considerable efforts to ensure a family-friendly festival, and have many children’ activities each day. A juried arts and craft show is held near the site, along with an historic photo exhibit, and an attendee favorite, Dave Macon’s Marketplace.

You can find full details about Uncle Dave Macon Days online.