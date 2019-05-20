Maker Of The Stars video from Heidi & Ryan

Posted on by John Lawless

Heidi & Ryan, the acoustic Gospel group built around the duet singing of the husband-and-wife team of Heidi and Ryan Greer, have released a music video for the opening track on their latest album. Formerly known as Kentucky Mountain Trio, they now tour under their own names, with Heidi generating a good deal of buzz for her sincere and highly emotive vocals.

The new record is titled I Want The World To See, and the video is for one Heidi wrote called Maker Of The Stars. She says it’s about not allowing the past to define who you are. It’s Satan who accuses, not our all-forgiving God.

The Heidi & Ryan album is available now wherever you stream or download music online, or directly from the Greers online.

