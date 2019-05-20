Learn How To Play The Dobro with Mark Lavengood

Mark Lavengood has become one of the most sought-after string players in the upper midwest. Skilled on most all of the instruments commonly used in bluegrass, he is especially noted for his work on reso-guitar.

A good many bluegrass lovers caught him on stage over recent years with Lindsay Lou & The Flatbellys, or with his own Mark Lavengood Band. His performances might find him a bit off the beaten path, but his abilities with the slide have never been in question.

Mark teaches reso-guitar from his home in Grand Rapids, MI – both in person and online – and has now released the first volume in what will be three modules of online instruction on the instrument. This first, Learn How To Play The Dobro – Beginner Module Series, can be accessed from his web site for $30. Each module includes a song, carefully taught on video, along with tutorials on technique, method, and style.

Students can join Lavengood’s email list on his web site to be notified when additional modules are available.

In this sample video, you can see how Mark approaches teaching reso-guitar.

And in this one, he demonstrates how to play a basic forward roll.

More details about the new video series can be found on Mark’s web site.