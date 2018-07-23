Maggie Valley Opry closed indefinitely

The Maggie Valley Opry in Maggie Valley, NC has announced that it will be closed for an indeterminate period of time owing to the poor health of owner/operator, Raymond Fairchild.

His family certifies that he has not been hospitalized, nor injured as he was about this time last year. They insist that he is merely “under the weather,” but since the Maggie Valley Opry show is based around his performance, they wanted to ensure that people don’t drive out expecting to see him.

Shows are typically held each Thursday-Sunday during the summer season, with Raymond accompanied by John Locust, Steve Swilling, and Sheldon Crowe.

There is no notice yet posted on the web site, so if you are planning a trip out to see Raymond, it might be best to call first (828-926-9336).

Get well soon Raymond Fairchild!

