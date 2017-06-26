MACCMonday — The MACC Trio Tribute

Each Monday between now and July 17 we will feature a report from Daniel Mullins about special performances set to occur during this year’s MACC.

The 2017 Musicians Against Childhood Cancer (MACC) benefits St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The multi-day musical benefit will take place at Hoover Y Park in Columbus, OH, July 19th-22nd. The event has raised $935,447.00 to help fight childhood cancer, and is hoping to reach their one million dollar goal at this year’s four-day event. For more information or to donate, visit them online.

Continuing our #MACCMonday series, we are highlighting another special event coming up at the 2017 Musicians Against Childhood Cancer event in Columbus, OH.

Trio — Dolly. Emmylou. Linda. The music from this magical country collaboration has been beloved by country and bluegrass enthusiasts for decades. When three of America’s favorite songbirds joined forces in the late eighties, it was nothing short of magical. All three had musical backgrounds that were drastically different, but were each uniquely American. It has been said that two heads are better than one, but they proved that three voices are better than two. Reviving such old favorites as Making Plans, The Pain Of Loving You, and Hobo’s Meditation alongside modern masterpieces like To Know Him Is To Love Him and the powerful Those Memories Of You, the music of Trio has stuck with us like an old friend for thirty years.

On the thirtieth anniversary of the all-star collaboration’s groundbreaking debut album, the MACC will be presenting a special acoustic tribute to the music of Trio. Featuring Charli Robertson of Flatt Lonesome, Dani Flowers, and Lona Heins, this is truly going to be a very special musical event.

“When Darrell came to me with this idea I thought it was genius,” says Charli Robertson. “The music that these ladies made was incredible, and it needs to be heard! I’m so excited to get on stage with some of the best singers and players to perform this awesome music!”

“Darrel Adkins has a knack for putting together some pretty special performances, and I’m so excited to be a part of this particular one,” adds Dani Flowers. “I’ve been a fan of this music for as long as I can remember, so I was very quick to say yes when Darrel told me about his idea. I’m looking forward to singing these songs with such incredible singers.”

Backing these three lovely ladies will truly be an all-star band: Carl Jackson, Danny Roberts, Mike Bub, Michael Stockton, Jason Barie, and Larry Atamanuik.

The Station Inn will play host to a special preview performance of The MACC Trio Tribute this coming Wednesday night, June 28th in Nashville, TN. If you live in or around Music City, you might wanna clear your schedule on Wednesday.

The MACC Trio Tribute will take place Thursday, July 20th at Hoover Y Park in Columbus. For more information on Musicians Against Childhood Cancer, check out www.musiciansagainstchildhoodcancer.com.