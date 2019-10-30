Love Is An Awful Thing video from Audie Blaylock and Redline

(615) Hideaway Records has produced a music video for their first single from Audie Blaylock and Redline, Love Is An Awful Thing.

True to form, it’s a hard-driving bluegrass number, written by Redline bassist Reed Jones, with a vintage vibe. That vibe carries over into the video, where we see an eager young car salesman made a fool by a girl with a big smile and bright red lipstick. Meanwhile Blaylock sings about a love gone wrong, hence the title.

Audie says of the song…

“Love Is an Awful Thing I believe is a perfect bridge between tradition and the future. I think the lyrics and the musical interpretation — as well as vocal interpretation — show a fresh approach to bluegrass music and still pay homage to the roots and tradition that it came from.”

Redline is Blaylock on guitar and lead vocal, Evan Ward on banjo, Reed Jones on bass, and Mason Wright on fiddle.

Love Is An Awful Thing, and the album on which it is included, Originalist, can be found wherever you stream or download music online, or on CD directly from the band. Radio programmers can find it at AirPlay Direct.