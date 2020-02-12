Lorraine Jordan on film in North Carolina

Skip to content
This article is a contribution from Janet Gibson, about the first night of live streaming at Lorraine’s Coffee House & Music, which we covered last month.
The cameras were rolling on January 31 at
Lorraine’s Coffee House & Music in Garner, NC, as notable filmmakers captured footage for the music video of Bill Monroe’s Ol’ Mandolin, the new single by Lorraine Jordan and Carolina Road.
But that wasn’t all.
The filmmakers, Todd Tinkham and Mickey Stroud, also were collecting additional footage for a documentary on Jordan due out later this year – and also for a series titled
North Carolina Weekend. The program highlights unique places to visit in the state. The piece on Lorraine’s Coffee House & Music will air at 9:00 p.m. February 27 on UNC-TV.
First: The music video. Front and center during the filming was a Ricky Skaggs signature Gibson mandolin, “Number 3,” that Jordan uses as her personal instrument.
Tinkham and Stroud also focused on weaving in memorable shots of Jordan and Carolina Road with a portrait of Bill Monroe. Dressed in all-black, the band performed the song which recalls the 2018 night when Monroe’s mandolin was played by Ricky Skaggs at his induction ceremony in the Country Music Hall of Fame. Released by Pinecastle Records, the ballad was penned by David Stewart.
“I predict this song will touch the hearts of Monroe fans and traditional Bluegrass fans,” says Jordan.
Second: The documentary. According to Stroud, “It’s Bluegrass, Country Grass, Daughters of Bluegrass, and True Grass … a whole lot of grassing going on. It’s the Lorraine Jordan Story.” Stay tuned for details on channels, venues and air dates.
Third: The TV show. Rick Sullivan, the producer for UNC-TV, said, “I got the call to go see and talk with a living legend of North Carolina Bluegrass who has a little coffee shop right smack in small-town Garner. What I found when I got there was a community gathering place where fun and fellowship could be found morning, noon, and night. A place that UNC-TV viewers might like to visit, but surely must learn about. It’s nothing too fancy, but it serves good coffee, welcomes all comers, and is most definitely a North Carolina treasure.”
The evening of January 31 also was remarkable because the performance was live-streamed to a worldwide audience using recently installed high-tech cameras that bring the Lorraine’s experience to a whole new level.
To keep up with the latest news and tour dates for Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, visit carolinaroadband.com . Stay tuned for more updates on Bill Monroe’s Ol’ Mandolin on their new album, which is slated for release later this year.
