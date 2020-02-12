Lorraine Jordan on film in North Carolina

This article is a contribution from Janet Gibson, about the first night of live streaming at Lorraine’s Coffee House & Music, which we covered last month.

The cameras were rolling on January 31 at Lorraine’s Coffee House & Music in Garner, NC, as notable filmmakers captured footage for the music video of Bill Monroe’s Ol’ Mandolin, the new single by Lorraine Jordan and Carolina Road.

But that wasn’t all.

The filmmakers, Todd Tinkham and Mickey Stroud, also were collecting additional footage for a documentary on Jordan due out later this year – and also for a series titled North Carolina Weekend. The program highlights unique places to visit in the state. The piece on Lorraine’s Coffee House & Music will air at 9:00 p.m. February 27 on UNC-TV.

First: The music video. Front and center during the filming was a Ricky Skaggs signature Gibson mandolin, “Number 3,” that Jordan uses as her personal instrument.

