Lonesome’s Gonna Be Here video from Unspoken Tradition

Mountain Home Music has released a second music video from one of their newest signees, Unspoken Tradition. The band was formed in the same part of western North Carolina as the label is located, and has built a loyal following through regular appearances in the region.

Like much of their music this new song, Lonesome’s Gonna Be Here, was written by guitarist and lead vocalist Audie McGinnis. He says that the song captures a universal aspect of ending a relationship to which we all can relate.

“Loneliness and heartache following a breakup is a widely discussed concept in all genres of music, and bluegrass is no exception. Lonesome’s Gonna Be Here is a song about just that. The narrator is telling us how it feels, and I think those feelings resonate with anybody who has been on the receiving end of a split. It feels like time has stopped, and for a while, we’re stuck in this phase of trying to sort it out, and this man is struggling with that like many of us do.

The song isn’t about guilt or blame. That comes later. Lonesome’s Gonna Be Here is about the raw, ground zero emotions felt immediately after a failed relationship. The void that was created has been filled with loneliness, and he’s trying to cope with that. We’ve all been there, and I think that’s what makes this song relatable.”

Unspoken Tradition is completed by Lee Shuford on bass, Tim Gardner on fiddle, Ty Gilpin on mandolin, and Zane McGinnis on banjo.

The single is available now to bluegrass fans online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.