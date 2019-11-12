Living Like There’s No Tomorrow video from Doyle Lawson

Doyle Lawson has been satisfying bluegrass audiences on stage, and in the studio, for more than 55 years. From time with Jimmy Martin as a young man, through to today’s latest edition of Quicksilver, Doyle has showed the world what professionalism looks like in bluegrass.

Now with his latest album, Live in Prague, Czech Republic, on Billy Blue Records, he and his group demonstrate that they can do it live.

Today Lawson has released a music video shot during the recording process at the Dlabacov Hall in Pyramida theatre, located in downtown Prague in January of this year. It’s for the debut single for the record, Living Like There’s No Tomorrow, written by Jim McBride and Roger Alan Murrah. Country music lovers will recall Keith Whitley’s version of this number from 1996.

Doyle tells us that they thoroughly enjoyed recording in Prague, and especially wanted to point out the job done by his new tenor singer, Jake Vanover.

“It was an absolute joy to return to Prague. The fans there are so appreciative and I’m so glad that our performance was captured for fans everywhere. As for this particular track, just listen to that boy sing!”

Dlabacov Hall is not only set up for audio recording, but with a nice multi-camera video rig as well, as you can see below.

Live In Prague is available now wherever you stream or download music online, or directly from the band on CD. Radio programmers can find it at AirPlay Direct.