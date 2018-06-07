Live video of Nefesh Mountain from Station Inn

During a recent appearance at Nashville’s fabled Station Inn, Nefesh Mountain captured this live performance, released today on video.

It’s a medley they include on most of their shows, featuring the captivating voice of Doni Zasloff and the evocative banjo of Eric Lindberg on an old standard, and one of their compositions.

Co-founder Lindberg shared a few words about the two songs, and about some recordings they have made this spring.

“Undoubtedly there have been countless spiritual and gospel songs sung at The Station Inn over the years, and we wanted to add a bit of our own to the mix and this historic stage with this medley of songs; Wayfaring Stranger and Esa Einai. For us these songs are about looking for answers when we lose the road in front of us, and as is the case in Esa Einai, we find them in the beauty of the mountains. Since we were both little we have always found comfort in the mountains, and likewise, find a very similar comfort in the music of the mountains. The beautiful and haunting sound of Appalachia for us is undeniable, and hearkens back to the times of our fathers and mothers not only in this country, but somehow to mountain regions all over the world.

Back in March we put together 2 album release concerts for our newest record Beneath The Open Sky; one in our hometown in New York City, and one in our ‘home away from home’ in Nashville, TN. As native New Yorkers, it was a real thrill for us to play at the Station Inn and bring our fusion of Bluegrass/Roots music with our Jewish heritage to such an iconic stage. We recorded both nights of music in both cities and will be releasing videos from them in a new “Live Video Series” from Nefesh Mountain. The series features our touring quartet of Doni Zasloff on vocals, Eric Lindberg on guitar, banjo, and vocals, Alan Grubner on fiddle, and Tim Kiah on bass and vocals.”

Find out more about Nesfeh Mountain and their music online.