Live Phoenix Arise video from Becky Buller Band

Wait a minute… Didn’t we all read about this song and its video here last year?

Well… yes. Yes you did. Becky Buller recorded this song as a pick-me-up for the people of Madelia, MN last summer, after a large fire consumed several buildings in their downtown. Becky had grown up in nearby St James, MN, and her dad had worked in Madelia, so she was well familiar with downtown and the businesses that were lost.

To make matters worse, the fire that destroyed parts of downtown came in February 2016, and occurred the same day a severe winter storm was blitzing the region.

Becky arranged for all the proceeds from Phoenix Arise, written by Lisa Aschmann and Mark Simos, to be donated to Madelia Strong, an organization created to help the families who lost everything in the fire.

So when the band was in Madelia last month, they stopped downtown and recorded this live video of the song right in front of the damaged buildings to remind everyone to buy a download, and help the folks who are still paying for the rebuilding.

Additional donations and song downloads can be processed online.