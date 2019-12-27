Little Bird recording video from Geraldine

Geraldine is a Baltimore-based old time band whose debut recording, Harvester, is available now online.

Though only playing together for a short time, this bunch already has a repertoire of original material written within the band. They take their name from that of Townes Van Zandt’s dog, and are part of the growing movement of young, urban musicians fascinated by the Appalachian string band sound.

To keep the traditional vibe intact, Geraldine tracked the album live in the studio, using the step dancing of Jocelyn Haversat to keep them in time. Josh Anderson plays fiddle and mandolin, with Noah Bowman on bass, fiddle, and banjo, John Bolten on guitar and banjo, and Jonathan Vocke on percussion, mandolin fiddle, and banjo. All 13 tracks were cut over the course of a single day back in August, which Bolten tells us astonished the engineer they were working with.

While in the studio, they set up a video camera to capture the proceedings, and here is the result on one of John’s songs, Little Bird. It’s shot from the perspective of the dance board, so flatfooters get a good view of the steps.

This video from the Charm City Bluegrass Battle of the Bands earned them a spot at the 2020 festival. It’s another from Bolten called Cradle To The Grave.

Harvester is available now wherever you stream or download music online, or directly from the band as a download or on CD via bandcamp.