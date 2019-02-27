Listen For That Good video from Man About A Horse

Philadelphia’s Man About A Horse has released a music video for their new single, Listen For That Good, produced by Alison Brown at Compass Records Studio, with financing support from the FreshGrass Foundation.

Written by MAAH guitarist Matt Royles and mandolinist Matthew Hiller, it tells of the need to keep an eye out for that silver lining, lest you miss something special right under your nose.

Royles, who also sings the lead vocal, tells us that they really felt that vibe heading down to Nashville in January to work with Alison.

“You might think that this is our response to Chris Jones’ call for positive bluegrass songs. But let the record reflect that we actually had this in the can before Chris wrote his article! Joking aside, this is most definitely a positive song. It’s all about finding the good in things—especially when it feels elusive. Maybe it reflects our celebratory mood after winning the FreshGrass Festival Band Award, and just feeling so fortunate to have this incredible opportunity to travel down to Nashville to record with Alison Brown. It’s important to celebrate those good times—they help sustain us when times get tough.”

The video finds the guys cutting the track, and clowning around in the studio, under the watchful eye – and with the low-tuned banjo – of Ms. Brown.

In addition to Royles and Hiller, Man About A Horse is Matt Thomas on bass, Daniel Whitener on banjo, and Eric Lee on fiddle. The video was shot and edited by Stacie Huckeba.

Listen For That Good will release as a single on March 8. It is available now to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.