Lindsey Family medical fund established

If you attend bluegrass festivals in the central US, you may have seen The Lindsey Family on stage. The group features mom, dad, and some combination of their 11 children picking and singing bluegrass Gospel music.

Their show is hard to forget, with youngsters from 8 years old through young adulthood participating, playing songs ranging from cutesy kids numbers to serious acoustic country and bluegrass. Over the years they have become quite good, turning out a high quality sound on recordings and providing a polished product on stage, but audiences always love it when the little ones come out to join the show.

But tragic news this week has thrown the Lindseys for a loss. Eleven year old Michael has been diagnosed with brain cancer, and as his parents Tammy and Alan contemplate treatment options, their friend Tammy Harman has set up a GoFundMe page where friends and fans can make donations to help the Lindseys with medical expenses during this difficult time.

They have already had to cancel a festival performance next weekend, and they may have to miss more work as well, with doctor and hospital visits to come.

Anyone who has enjoyed the music of the Lindsey family, or can empathize with the grief of a young boy with such a devastating disease, is encouraged to consider making a donation online. The costs for Michael’s care are not yet known, but gifts of any size will surely be appreciated.

He is expected to undergo surgery this Friday, so prayers are also being sought.

Here is a look at the Lindseys in a happier time, their 2015 video for Labor Of Love.

Periodic updates on Michael’s condition will provided on the GoFundMe page.