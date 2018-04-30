Lightning Rod, new single from Nightflyer

Pinecastle has released a debut single from their first album for Nightflyer, due later this year. The southwestern Ohio band plays contemporary bluegrass, driven by the Gospel-tinged vocals of guitarist Richard Propps.

Rick Hayes is on mandolin, with Tony Kakaris on bass, Tim Jackson on reso-guitar, and Ronnie Stewart on banjo.

This first single is called Lightning Rod, and can be previewed in this video created by Pinecastle.

The band works steadily throughout the central US and has a number of self-produced albums highlighting their strong picking and singing.

Lightning Rod is available for download purchase from all the online resellers, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.