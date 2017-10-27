Leaving Louisville, track premiere from Ragged Union

Colorado’s Ragged Union has a new album released today, Time Captain, and have agreed to share one of the tracks with our readers.

The band is based around Christina and Geoff Union, husband and wife, and chief songwriters for the group. He plays guitar, and they both sing, assisted by Chris Elliott on banjo, Jordan Ramsey on mandolin, Justin Hoffenberg on fiddle, and David Richey on bass.

Their sound blends the traditions of the bluegrass genre with original music, much of that from Geoff and Christina. Their schedule takes them all over the world, fitting for a band that comes from all over the US. Ragged Union formed in Boulder, but Geoff is from North Carolina, Christina from Alaska, Chris from Texas, and David from Oklahoma, leaving Justin the sole Colorado native.

Of the track they are sharing, Leaving Louisville, Geoff says…

“Leaving Louisville is another in the long line of co-writes with lyricist Jim Harris (Portland, OR). There’s a general traveling theme, with references that folks can relate to in different ways. I wanted to use a catchy, old-timey melody, but only if it changed time signatures a bunch. Christina and I sang it as a duet, and we cut Jordan Ramsey loose on the break where he shows off a little of his famous cross-picking.”

Time Captain is available now wherever bluegrass music is sold.