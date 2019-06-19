Kyle Cantrell inducted into the Country Radio HoF

Tonight, Kyle Cantrell, host of the Bluegrass Junction channel on SiriusXM, will be inducted into the Country Radio Hall of Fame at a celebration dinner in Nashville.

Kyle has been an Sirius since 2002, but worked for many years in country radio before joining the satellite network. His radio career began in 1980 at WMTS in Murfreesboro, TN, and he left there for a job on the big 650, WSM AM. He worked almost every shift at WSM, until being named Program Director in 1993. Since 1985 he has also served as the announcer for the Grand Ole Opry.

These days he has the biggest voice in bluegrass, programming and voicing the popular bluegrass channel at SiriusXM, giving him the chance to be a legitimate tastemaker for our industry. The show broadcasts 24/7/365 on channel 62.

Some of his friends in bluegrass created this video to share their pride for his major achievement.

Also to be inducted tonight are Charlie Monk, Mac Daniels, Bobby Denton, Jeff Garrison, and Gregg Lindahl

Congratulations Kyle Cantrell!