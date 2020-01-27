Kristy Cox wins bluegrass Golden Guitar in Australia

While music folks in the US and Canada were focusing on this past weekend’s Grammy Awards, the music scene down under was partying at the 48th Country Music Awards of Australia. These are hosted by the Country Music Association of Australia, where winners are awarded a guitar-shaped trophy known as the Golden Guitar.

Like the Grammys here in the US, the CMAA honors the Bluegrass Recording of the year, and for 2020 the winner was Kristy Cox for her single, Yesterday’s Heartache.

The song is included on her 2019 Mountain Fever release, No Headlights, written by Jerry Salley, Kelli Kingrey and Bruce Carpenter.

Fortunately, she was able to be back home for the awards presentation, and sent us the excited photo above of her grasping her Golden Guitar. She had won the award previously for her Ricochet album last year.

Congratulations Kristy!