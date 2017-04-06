Knee Deep In Bluegrass TV production begins

Cindy Baucom’s Knee Deep In Bluegrass radio program is well on its way to television, with production now underway for her new broadcast showcasing bluegrass music videos. The first 14 episodes have been shot and are now being edited for broadcast starting this fall.

The show will carry the same name as the radio program, a name taken from a banjo instrumental written by Cindy’s husband, Terry Baucom back in 2000. Terry will be among the show’s studio guests this season, along with Dailey & Vincent, Larry Sparks, Flatt Lonesome, Lou Reid, and Jimmy Fortune.

Cindy will introduce music videos and conduct interviews during the weekly, half-hour program. It will air initially on Yadkin Valley Local Television in western and central North Carolina, showing up in Sparta, Elkin, Mt. Airy, Yadkinville, Mocksville, and Asheboro. But negotiations are ongoing with a number of cable systems and they hope to have closer to a nationwide footprint by the time episodes begin to appear later this year.

Cindy also shared a number of photos from the studio, saying that she could get used to having her hair and makeup done every day.